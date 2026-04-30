Spotify creates verification badge to distinguish human artists from AI music

Washington DC - Spotify on Thursday unveiled a new verification system designed to help listeners distinguish human musicians from AI-generated content, as artificial intelligence floods streaming platforms with a growing volume of synthetic tracks.

Spotify on Thursday unveiled a new verification system designed to help listeners distinguish human musicians from AI-generated content. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The Swedish streaming giant said its "Verified by Spotify" badge – marked by a green checkmark – will begin appearing on artist profiles and in search results in the coming weeks, signaling that a profile has been reviewed and meets the platform's standards for authenticity.

Profiles that primarily represent AI-generated music or AI-created personas will not be eligible for the badge, the company said in a blog post.

"In the AI era, it's more important than ever to be able to trust the authenticity of the music you listen to," Spotify said.

To earn verification, artists must demonstrate sustained listener engagement over time, comply with Spotify's platform rules, and show signs of a genuine presence both on and off the platform, such as concert dates, merchandise, and linked social media accounts.

The company said more than 99% of artists that listeners actively search for will be verified at launch, representing hundreds of thousands of musicians – the majority of them independent – spanning genres and geographies.

The initiative arrives amid mounting concern across the music industry over AI-generated content overwhelming streaming catalogs.

Deezer, a competing platform, disclosed last week that synthetic tracks now make up 44% of all new music uploaded to its service each day.