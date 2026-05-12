Texas sues Netflix over illegal data collection: "When you watch Netflix, Netflix watches you"

Austin, Texas - The top prosecutor in Texas filed a lawsuit against Netflix on Monday, accusing the streaming giant of improperly collecting users' data and designing its platform to be addictive.

A lawsuit against Netflix has been filed in Texas, accusing the streamer of illegally collection its users' data. © Unsplash/@matoovisato

"When you watch Netflix, Netflix watches you," reads the opening section of the 59-page lawsuit filed in state court at a Dallas-area courthouse by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton describes the streamer as a giant data repository where it tracks and logs users' viewing habits, preferences, and "other sensitive behavioral data," according to a press release that describes Netflix as spying on Texas kids and consumers.

Netflix provides these inputs to advertisers so they can better target the company's subscribers, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit also accuses Netflix of employing techniques that would make young viewers become addicted to the platform.

These include an "autoplay" function that activates on the default setting, including for children, meaning once one show ends, another episode automatically begins.

"This lawsuit lacks merit and is based on inaccurate and distorted information," Netflix said in a statement to AFP. "Netflix takes our members' privacy seriously and complies with privacy and data‑protection laws everywhere we operate."

Paxton, who is engaged in a tight primary contest for Senate against incumbent John Cornyn, said in a statement: "Netflix is not the ad-free and kid-friendly platform it claims to be."

"Instead, it has misled consumers while exploiting their private data to make billions," he added.