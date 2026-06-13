Trump's DOJ clears Paramount's hugely controversial Warner Bros. takeover

Los Angeles, California - The US Justice Department on Friday cleared Paramount Skydance's $111 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, handing a major win to a media empire financed by one of President Donald Trump's closest billionaire allies.

The Paramount water tower is pictured on the Paramount studio lot in Los Angeles, California, on January 13, 2026. © REUTERS

The Antitrust Division approved the blockbuster deal without demanding a single change, capping an eight-month review and clearing the way for one of the largest media mergers in years.

It said the tie-up was "not likely to result in harm to competition or American consumers" – and could even increase competition.

The approval is a coup for Paramount chief executive David Ellison, whose father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, largely financed the takeover.

The elder Ellison, one of the world's richest men, is a close ally of Trump.

A group of Democratic senators led by Elizabeth Warren had warned that a Warner Bros. deal risked being "tainted by political favoritism and corruption," urging the Justice Department to review it on the law and facts.

Larry Ellison's financial guarantee was what finally won over the Warner Bros. board, sealing Paramount's victory in a bruising bidding war with Netflix.