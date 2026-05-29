Bari Weiss taps new 60 Minutes executive producer and fires two top reporters

New York, New York - Bari Weiss, the newly appointed Editor-in-Chief at CBS News , recently ordered some drastic changes to the iconic news show 60 Minutes, including tapping a new executive producer.

Bari Weiss (l.), the head of CBS News, has tapped Nick Bilton as a new executive producer for the show 60 Minutes. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Weiss on Thursday tapped Nick Bilton – a filmmaker and former technology columnist for NYT – to replace Tanya Simon, who held the role for more than three decades.

Weiss also oversaw the firing of Cecilia Vega, the program's first Latina correspondent, and Sharyn Alfonsi, the journalist whose segment about a notorious prison camp in El Salvador was pulled from the show back in December.

Bilton on Thursday shared a lengthy note he sent to CBS staff in an X post, in which he introduced himself to those unfamiliar with him and emphasized the need to focus on "a commitment to fairness – in story selection, in the edit room, and in the broadcast."

In a post of her own, Weiss described Bilton as "one of the most entrepreneurial and ambitious journalists working today" and said she is "thrilled" to have him on bored.