Harry Potter TV show forced to recast key character after unexpected exit
London, UK - The long-awaited Harry Potter series is finally arriving this December, but even before the official premiere, it's been announced that an important character will be replaced going forward.
Although she will still be seen in season one, actor Gracie Cochrane has announced that she will not be returning to her role as Ginny Weasley in the next installment.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one," she and her family said in a statement to Page Six.
Nevertheless, she has enjoyed her time in the Harry Potter world very much.
The 12-year-old is grateful to the production team for the opportunity to have been part of a special project, and she's now very excited about what her future holds.
HBO confirmed to the outlet that they support her decision.
"We are grateful for her work on season one. We wish Gracie and her family the best," the network said.
Filming for Harry Potter season two will begin in the fall
The plan is for each season to adapt one of the seven books by author JK Rowling. Season one is all about Harry's first adventure with the Sorcerer's Stone.
The series is set to premiere in December, with filming for season two scheduled to begin in the fall.
Ginny Weasley, in particular, plays a central role in the second novel, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, but it is not yet clear who will play her.
The young wizard's apprentice himself is played by 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin, alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as his friends Ron and Hermione.
The first trailer for the series was released in March.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@graciebellecochrane