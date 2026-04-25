Netflix's Wednesday reveals surprising new locale for season 3!
Paris, France - Netflix has released a first promo photo for the third season of Wednesday, which hints at a completely new location for the Addams Family TV series.
The protagonist Jenna Ortega – AKA Wednesday Addams – can be seen in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in the snap shared via Instagram.
Her loyal companion, the disembodied hand named Thing, is also involved.
So far, the series has primarily been set at Nevermore Academy in the US, but now, the story is apparently moving to the French capital in the third season.
It is not yet known what will take Wednesday there.
There is also no official start date for the new season, but according to What's on Netflix, it is expected to be released in July 2027.
Production is said to have begun in Ireland in February, as Luis Guzmán – who plays Gomez Addams, Wednesday's father – revealed in a live Q&A.
Wednesday's new season will welcome some new faces
In addition to the returning familiar faces, new stars are also joining the cast, according to Netflix.
These include Stranger Things star Winona Ryder and Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey, although their roles in the season have not yet been revealed.
"This season, we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets," the streamer announced.
"Don't say you weren't warned!"
In the meantime, fans can check out TAG24's book and TV recommendations inspired by Wednesday.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@netflix