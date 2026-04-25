Netflix's Wednesday reveals surprising new locale for season 3!

Paris, France - Netflix has released a first promo photo for the third season of Wednesday, which hints at a completely new location for the Addams Family TV series.

Apparently, Wednesday Addams is moving to Paris. © Screenshot/Instagram/@netflix

The protagonist Jenna Ortega – AKA Wednesday Addams – can be seen in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in the snap shared via Instagram.

Her loyal companion, the disembodied hand named Thing, is also involved.

So far, the series has primarily been set at Nevermore Academy in the US, but now, the story is apparently moving to the French capital in the third season.

It is not yet known what will take Wednesday there.

There is also no official start date for the new season, but according to What's on Netflix, it is expected to be released in July 2027.

Production is said to have begun in Ireland in February, as Luis Guzmán – who plays Gomez Addams, Wednesday's father – revealed in a live Q&A.