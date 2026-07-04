Summer House cast: What we know about filming for Season 11

New York, New York - Things are heating up once again in the Hamptons as Bravo's Summer House cast and crew gear up to film the show's 11th season. But with West Wilson on the outskirts amid his romance with cast member Amanda Batula , who exactly will be in the cast when cameras start rolling?

Carl Radke (l.), Kyle Cook and Jesse Solomon look at a screen showing the Summer House reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson. © ILYA S. SAVENOK/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While the jury is out on the longevity of West and Amanda's relationship amid cheating rumors, Summer House fans are keeping their eyes peeled for filming and cast clues for Season 11. The network has yet to announce the cast for the new season officially, but that hasn't stopped the streets from talking.

Historically, filming for Summer House kicks off around the Fourth of July weekend, which falls this weekend. And according to gossip site Bravo and Cocktails, the cast will be staying home to film the first weekend of Season 11, as rumor has it producers are aiming to keep the official cast under wraps for as long as possible.

In recent weeks, People Magazine reported that neither West nor Amanda is expected to return for Season 11, but the same doesn't ring true for a handful of familiar faces for longtime Summer House stans.

Blind tips sent to Bravo and Cocktails claim that Kyle Cook, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, and Bailey Taylor will be returning, but viewers should "expect 5/6 newbies! And Ciara [Miller] appearances throughout."

Despite being an early fan favorite in his debut season, KJ Dillard reportedly opted out of returning full-time. Season 10 Newbie Ben Waddell won't return for Season 11 either, according to reports by Deadline.

But some fans are saying a few stars from Bravo's Southern Charm might make cameos.