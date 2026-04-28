The White Lotus adds new A-lister to season 4 after Helena Bonham Carter exits

Los Angeles, California - Laura Dern has joined the cast of The White Lotus, HBO announced Tuesday, days after Helena Bonham Carter left the show .

The White Lotus has added Laura Dern (r.) to its star-studded cast for season 4 after Helena Bonham Carter abruptly departed the series. © Collage: Robin L Marshall & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The British star's departure, which came shortly after the new season started filming on the French Riviera, sparked a frenzy of internet speculation over a glitzy series that has become as well known for its behind-the-scenes dramas as for its award-winning on-camera action.

Bosses at HBO said writer Mike White was having a rethink, with the role being rewritten and recast.

"It had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set," a statement said.

There were no immediate details on what kind of character Dern (59) will play in the show, which typically involves murders, class tensions, and sumptuous holiday spots.

The Emmy-winning series is currently filming primarily in Cannes and St. Tropez, as well as Monaco. It will also include some scenes in Paris.

The fourth season takes place against the backdrop of the Cannes Film Festival.

Dern joins an all-star cast that includes British comedian Steve Coogan, as well as France's Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Ocean's Twelve) and Heather Graham (Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me).

Singer AJ Michalka and comedian Kumail Nanjiani also feature.

Dern and White have previously worked together on HBO's Enlightened and the comedy-drama Year of the Dog.