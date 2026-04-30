Jeff Bezos' co-chair role at 2026 Met Gala sparks calls for boycott

New York, New York - A poster campaign opposing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's involvement in the upcoming Met Gala cropped up across New York's streets and subways Wednesday, calling for a boycott of the star-studded event.

A poster campaign in New York is calling for a boycott of the 2026 Met Gala over the involvement of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, are lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the high-profile fundraising event, to be held May 4, which draws A-listers across entertainment, sport, fashion, and business.

But the billionaire couple's stake in the gala has angered activists, who primarily oppose Bezos' business practices.

One poster depicts a bottle filled with urine on a red carpet – a reference to some Amazon drivers having to urinate in bottles due to a lack of bathroom breaks.

Another portrays Bezos in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement uniform, as Amazon's cloud computing subsidiary has a contract with the controversial agency leading President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Behind the campaign is a group founded in Britain called "Everyone Hates Elon" – which, a spokesperson stressed, "also targets other billionaires" beyond Elon Musk, the world's richest person.

"I think it feels really powerful to take action," said the spokesperson, who asked for anonymity due to fears of retaliation. "I think it's speaking to a need that people have to stand up to some of these people that are controlling our lives."

The group says it has received more than $19,000 to fund its campaign in New York – mainly from small donations.