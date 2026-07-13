Appeals court revives private cases pushing unfounded Tylenol link to autism

New York, New York - An appeals court on Monday vacated the dismissal of hundreds of private lawsuits against Tylenol-maker Kenvue that allege scientifically unproven ties of the painkiller to autism .

An appeals court has revived hundreds of private lawsuits against Kenvue, alleging that its Tylenol painkiller is linked to autism. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Judges at Manhattan's Second Circuit of Appeals sent the previously dismissed cases back to a lower court for further proceedings, after ruling that a district judge had improperly excluded expert witness testimony.

The plaintiffs argue that Tylenol use during pregnancy can lead to autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children.

Scientific research has not identified causality between taking the painkiller and the development of those conditions in children.

The issue came into the spotlight last year as President Donald Trump vehemently urged pregnant women not to take Tylenol over the unsubstantiated link to autism.

Some public health experts have described Trump's attacks on the drug as unscientific and dangerous.

Acetaminophen is the primary active ingredient in over-the-counter medications including Tylenol.

It is considered the safest option for treating pain and fever in pregnant women, as other medications, including aspirin or ibuprofen, present proven risks to the fetus – as do untreated fevers.

The judges behind Monday's ruling emphasized that their decision in no way offered scientific advice or the basis for public health policy.