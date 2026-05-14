Boeing 737 MAX victim's family awarded tens of millions in damages by Chicago jury

Chicago, Illinois - A US jury awarded $49.5 million in damages on Wednesday to the family of a 24-year-old American who perished in a 2019 Boeing 737 MAX crash.

Michael Stumo and Nadia Milleron, parents of Samya Stumo, listen to testimony during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on June 19, 2019. © MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The suit was brought by relatives of Samya Stumo, who died in the March 2019 Ethiopian Airlines crash which claimed a total of 157 lives.

The Chicago jury, which deliberated for around two hours, found that "the total amount of damages suffered by Plaintiff is $49.5 million," according to documents.

Nearly all of the civil lawsuits around the crash had been settled out of court. In Stumo's case, however, her family had been unable to reach an agreement with Boeing ahead of the trial, which began on Monday.

"We are deeply sorry to all who lost loved ones on Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302," Boeing said in a statement.

"While we have resolved nearly all of these claims through settlements, families are entitled to pursue their claims through the court process, and we respect their right to do so."

Stumo was killed en route to Kenya for her first assignment with ThinkWell, a public health NGO that aimed to increase access to health care in Africa and Asia.

But the plane went down shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing everyone aboard. The Ethiopian crash followed a Lion Air crash about four and a half months earlier in Indonesia.

The two crashes claimed 346 lives in total.