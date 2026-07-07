Charlie Kirk's widow comes face-to-face with Tyler Robinson in Utah court hearing

Provo, Utah - The widow of assassinated Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk came face-to-face Monday with the man alleged to have killed him, during a court hearing in Utah.

Erika Kirk leaves during a preliminary court hearing for Tyler Robinson in Provo, Utah, on July 6, 2026. © Utah Courts and KSL TV/Pool via REUTERS

Erika Kirk was among those attending a preliminary hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence for 23-year-old Tyler Robinson to face trial over the September 2025 shooting of her husband, whose Turning Point USA organization was key to mobilizing young people to vote for President Donald Trump, on a Utah university campus.

Erika Kirk, who was accompanied in the Utah court by Donald Trump Jr. and other high-profile figures on the right, said her husband had been "beloved."

"Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," she wrote on social media hours before the proceedings started.

"We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives."

On the first day of the hearing, which is scheduled to last all week, Robinson appeared in court in handcuffs, wearing a gray suit and a dark tie.

He has not yet indicated whether he intends to plead guilty or not.