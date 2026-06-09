Convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried seeks Trump pardon

Washington DC - Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for fraud and conspiracy, has applied for a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court on August 11, 2023. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The website of the Office of the Pardon Attorney of the Department of Justice lists a request by Bankman-Fried for a pardon and says its status is "pending."

Trump, in an interview with The New York Times in January, said he did not plan to issue a pardon to the 34-year-old Bankman-Fried.

Since taking office last year, the Republican president has pardoned scores of white-collar criminals, most recently a former Republican congressman from Indiana who was convicted of insider trading.

Bankman-Fried, known as SBF, became a billionaire before age 30 and turned FTX, a small start-up he co-founded in 2019, into the world's second largest crypto exchange platform.

But in November 2022, Bankman-Fried's breakneck rise came crashing down, with a deluge of customer withdrawals and revelations that billions of dollars had been illegally moved from FTX to Bankman-Fried's personal hedge fund, Alameda Research.