DOJ moves to push through Trump's ballroom funding after White House shooting

Washington DC – The Department of Justice on Sunday requested a federal judge lift the injunction that's currently halting progress on President Donald Trump 's ballroom project.

The Department of Justice on Sunday requested a federal judge lift the injunction halting progress on President Donald Trump's White House ballroom. © AFP/Kent Nishimura

In a five-page court filing, the DOJ used Saturday's shooting outside the White House as an opportunity to insist Trump's ballroom be built due to the need for better security.

"On Saturday night, May 23rd, a shooter once again sought to murder the President, his family, and his staff at the historic White House complex," the DOJ's legal filing began.

"We submit this urgent filing to update the Court on a second attempted assassination on the President within a single month," the filing continued.



In late March, Judge Richard Leon ordered construction be halted on the ballroom because Trump is the White House's "steward," not its owner, and therefore needs to seek congressional approval before he can proceed with the project.

A few weeks later, amid pressure from the administration, Leon amended his ruling to give the green light for the construction of the ballroom's underground bunker to continue.

The DOJ's legal filing claims that "this court's unlawful injunction has wrongfully cast a cloud of uncertainty around the future of the entire East Wing Project, which is being constructed for the physical safety and security of all Presidents."

Despite initially insisting the ballroom would be paid for entirely by private donors, and not by public tax money, the White House has in recent weeks used security concerns to justify the use of public funds for its construction.