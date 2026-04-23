DOJ watchdog to investigate compliance with Epstein Files Transparency Act

Washington DC - The Justice Department's internal watchdog said Thursday it will investigate its compliance with a law mandating the release of millions of pages of documents in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The DOJ's internal watchdog will probe the department's handling of the Epstein files. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The law passed last November obligated the Trump administration to exhibit total transparency on the politically explosive case file of Epstein, the billionaire who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

But after making reams of documents public in a process that culminated with a drop of some three million pages in late January, the Justice Department came in for heated criticism.

Lawmakers from both parties complained about information being withheld, in particular, the redaction of parts of the massive case file.

At the same time, the department released names and photos of Epstein victims who until then had not been named publicly, triggering outrage. These sensitive parts of the file were later removed from the public domain.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act compelled the DOJ to release all documents in its possession related to Epstein within 30 days.

It required redaction of names or other personally identifiable information about Epstein's victims, who numbered more than 1,000, according to the FBI.

But powerful figures who were friendly with Epstein could not be shielded "on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity," the law states.