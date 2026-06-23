DOJ's "blatantly unlawful" subpoenas to Tim Walz and Minnesota officials tossed by judge

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A federal judge has tossed out grand jury subpoenas issued by the Trump Justice Department to Democratic officials in Minnesota, calling them political retaliation.

Observers film ICE agents as they hold a perimeter after one of their vehicles got a flat tire in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 5, 2026. © STEPHEN MATUREN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The subpoenas seeking state records were served on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and other officials in January during a federal immigration crackdown in the state.

US District Judge Patrick Schiltz, an appointee of former Republican President George W. Bush, said the Justice Department "has struggled – without success – to identify a single plausible investigatory justification for the subpoenas."

The subpoenas were unconstitutional and intended to "coerce Minnesota officials into assisting the federal government with enforcing civil immigration laws and to harass and retaliate against them for failing to do so," the judge said.

"Initiating a criminal investigation in order to harass political opponents or to coerce them into taking official action...is a blatantly unlawful and unethical use the grand jury process," Schiltz said in his June 17 order, which was unsealed on Monday.

President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown in Minnesota was met with protests and resistance from the state's Democratic leaders.