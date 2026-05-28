Ex-CIA official arrested after $40 million in gold found at Virginia home

Alexandria, Virginia - The US has arrested a former senior CIA official after a search found $40 million worth of gold bars at his home.

Around 303 gold bars were discovered at the Virginia home of ex-CIA official David Rush (stock image). © 123RF/ronnarong

FBI officers also seized $2 million in cash and around 35 luxury watches this month from the home of David Rush in Virginia, according to court documents.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that he was a former senior CIA official, quoting people familiar with the investigation.

An FBI probe found that Rush had provided false information about his education and military background in his job application, including lying about obtaining university degrees and serving as a pilot in the navy.

He also filled out fraudulent time sheets and obtained $77,000 in military leave pay by falsely claiming he was a member of the navy reserves, according to the affidavit.

The document describes Rush as a former senior employee at a US government agency with top secret clearance and access to classified information.

He was arrested on May 19 and charged with theft of government money.

A lawyer for Rush declined to comment to the Times.