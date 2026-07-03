FBI ramps up Georgia election probe as Kash Patel designates it a "priority effort"

Washington DC - The FBI is ramping up its probe into 2020 election fraud in Georgia after Director Kash Patel designated it a "priority effort."

The FBI has begun ramping up its ongoing investigation into 2020 election fraud in Georgia after Director Kash Patel labeled it a "priority effort." © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to documents obtained by MS Now, FBI leadership has authorized intelligence analysts to work overtime – including weekends and holidays – to review records the agency seized from a Fulton County election center back in January.

The 600 boxes of records include physical ballots, ballot images, voter rolls, and tabulation materials.

Individual analysts are expected to conduct a total of 708 records checks by July 17.

When asked what analysts are instructed to search for, one official explained, "Looking for derogatory information is the short answer."

"The idea is to build a case. Look at associations between people, look into their social media, their business activity, travel, contact with other investigative subjects," the official added.

President Donald Trump has long claimed without evidence that US elections are rife with fraud, and that the 2020 election – which he lost to Joe Biden – was stolen from him.

He has repeatedly pointed to swing states he lost, like Georgia, where he came up short by 11,779 votes.

Prior to his role with the FBI, Patel was a MAGA podcaster who has adamantly pushed Trump's conspiracy theories for years.