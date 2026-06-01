Florida AG sues OpenAI and CEO Altman over ChatGPT endangering minors

Florida - Florida's attorney general on Monday sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, accusing the company's ChatGPT chatbot of endangering young users by making them addicted and encouraging harmful behaviors.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit on March 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. © ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Today we're here to announce that we recently filed a monumental civil lawsuit against Sam Altman and ChatGPT for endangering our kids and deceiving parents into believing that this application is safe for use – it's clearly not," James Uthmeier said at a press conference.

"People are getting hurt, parents are getting deceived, and they need to pay for it."

"ChatGPT, we know, can be addictive. It mimics empathy and human characteristics to trick users into feeding it more information," he added.

In the lawsuit, Uthmeier cites a recent study from Drexel University reporting sleep loss, declining grades, and reduced social interaction among teenagers who use chatbots from Character.AI – an OpenAI competitor – for conversation.

The attorney general faults OpenAI for failing to put in place stricter rules to verify users' ages, invoking legal statutes on deception and negligence.

The suit states that "despite public knowledge of ChatGPT's use by minors, including preteens, defendants have not taken steps to prevent their use of ChatGPT."

It adds that "the free version of ChatGPT has no gatekeeping or age verification mechanism whatsoever" and that while the paid subscription nominally asks users for their age, "there is no mechanism to verify the age of its users, and no ability to inform parents of what conversations minors are having with ChatGPT."