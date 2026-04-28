Former FBI director and Trump foe James Comey indicted – again

Washington DC - Former FBI director James Comey has been indicted again, media reported Tuesday, five months after a previous case against the outspoken critic of President Donald Trump was thrown out.

James Comey has been indicted again – reportedly over his "86 47" social media post from last year. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The New York Times said the indictment stems from a social media post by Comey but did not specify the exact charge.

Comey made a now-deleted post on Instagram last year that showed the numbers "86 47" spelled out in seashells.

Trump alleged in an interview with Fox News at the time that "86" was slang for kill, and the "47" was a reference to his being the 47th president.

"He knew exactly what that meant," Trump said. "That meant assassination, and it says it loud and clear."

Comey said on Instagram that he posted "a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message."

"I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down," he said.

Comey (65) was charged in September with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding in what was widely seen as retribution by the Republican president against a political opponent.

A federal judge threw out the case in November on the grounds that the US attorney handpicked by Trump, who brought the charges, was unlawfully appointed.