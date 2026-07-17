Ghost gun kit seller ordered to pay $100 million to Kentucky family over teen's death
Louisville, Kentucky - A company that sells "ghost gun" kits was recently ordered by a jury to pay a massive judgment to the family of a teen who was killed by their products.
According to The New York Times, the verdict for the wrongful death lawsuit against Husky Armory – an online seller of pistol-building kits – and its parent company Up North Media included $4.2 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages.
The suit alleged that 18-year-old Henry Coby Willis was able to purchase a kit to assemble a handgun from the company's website in July 2023 without undergoing age verification or a background check, as is legally required.
The kit was delivered to him without a serial number or any kind of sales record, and it was revealed during the trial that the company was operating without a federal firearms license.
After several days of building the gun in his family's garage, Willis ultimately used the weapon to take his own life.
In an interview, Dana Mulhauser, a lawyer for the teen's family, argued that the fight against ghost guns is far from over.
"We've made a lot of progress in this country in combating the violence that's caused by ghost guns, but they are still here, and we do still have to be vigilant in making sure they don't cause other families, like Henry's family, to suffer the same damage," Mulhauser said.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for free and confidential support.
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP