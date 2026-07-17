Ghost gun kit seller ordered to pay $100 million to Kentucky family over teen's death

Louisville, Kentucky - A company that sells "ghost gun" kits was recently ordered by a jury to pay a massive judgment to the family of a teen who was killed by their products.

A Kentucky family was recently awarded over $100 million in damages from a company that sold their teenager a ghost gun kit he used to take his own life. © Robyn Beck / AFP

According to The New York Times, the verdict for the wrongful death lawsuit against Husky Armory – an online seller of pistol-building kits – and its parent company Up North Media included $4.2 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages.

The suit alleged that 18-year-old Henry Coby Willis was able to purchase a kit to assemble a handgun from the company's website in July 2023 without undergoing age verification or a background check, as is legally required.

The kit was delivered to him without a serial number or any kind of sales record, and it was revealed during the trial that the company was operating without a federal firearms license.

After several days of building the gun in his family's garage, Willis ultimately used the weapon to take his own life.

In an interview, Dana Mulhauser, a lawyer for the teen's family, argued that the fight against ghost guns is far from over.