Indigenous groups celebrate temporary halt to graphite drilling project in sacred Black Hills

Rapid City, South Dakota - A federal court in South Dakota has temporarily halted a graphite drilling project in the Black Hills after Indigenous groups took legal action .

Indigenous demonstrators raise signs outside the Andrew W. Bogue Federal Building and United States Courthouse in Rapid City, South Dakota. © Screenshot/Facebook/NDN Collective

Exploratory drilling began in the central Black Hills (He Sapa) last month near Pe' Sla, a sacred ceremonial site of the Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota peoples as well as a critical water source.

US District Judge Camela Theeler issued the temporary restraining order preventing any drilling for graphite by the Rapid City-based mining company Pete Lien & Sons. She determined the move was "necessary to preserve the status quo and prevent irreparable harm to Plaintiffs until an evidentiary hearing can be held."

The decision came in response to a lawsuit against the US Forest Service brought by NDN Collective, the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, and Earthworks and another complaint by nine Indigenous tribes.

"This is a huge win for the people, for tribal nations and for all those who believe in clean water and protecting Mother Earth," Wizipan Garriott, president of NDN Collective, said in a press release.

"We’ve successfully stopped drilling and ongoing harm for at least the next two weeks," Garriott continued. "This restraining order gives us an opportunity to prepare for the preliminary injunction hearing where the merits of the full case will be argued later this month."

"This is the first big step in this fight to protect Pe' Sla and clean drinking water for all."