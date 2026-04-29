Journalist sues Trump's new attorney general for refusing to release Epstein files

Washington DC - Journalist and legal analyst Katie Phang recently filed a bombshell lawsuit against President Donald Trump 's new Attorney General Todd Blanche over his refusal to release files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Journalist Katie Phang (r.) is suing President Donald Trump's interim Attorney General Todd Blanche (l.) for refusing to release the Epstein files in full. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to MeidasTouch, the complaint, which lists Blanche as the defendant, accuses the Department of Justice of "brazen" violations of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law passed in 2025 that sought to force the release of the files.

It also points to the DOJ's apparent apprehension about disclosing anything related to Trump, who was a close friend of Epstein's for decades.

The suit claims the DOJ retracted documents related to the president that were already public and redacted references to Trump without a lawful basis.

The suit asks the court to force the DOJ to release the remaining materials with all unlawful redactions removed, to mandate explanations for any remaining redactions, and to appoint a special master to oversee the process and ensure compliance.

California Representative Ro Khanna, who introduced the EFTA alongside Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, described the suit as "historic" and said it assists efforts to uncover "one of the biggest coverups in the history of our nation."

The suit comes after Blanche's predecessor, Pam Bondi, released only a portion of the files – most of which were heavily redacted – after the EFTA's December 2025 deadline.