Judge blocks New York's bid to prohibit immigration agents from wearing masks to conceal identities

New York, New York - A judge has halted a New York state law prohibiting federal immigration agents from wearing masks and requiring them to display identification.

A federal judge ruled on Monday to halt a New York state law that blocked federal immigration agents from wearing masks or hiding their identification. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

According to The New York Times, Judge Mae D'Agostino on Monday partially granted a request from the Department of Justice for a preliminary injunction.

The DOJ sued the state in June, arguing it had exceeded its authority by imposing such a mandate on the federal government.

Judge D'Agostino acknowledged that New York officials were "correct" in their argument that immigration officials wearing masks and hiding their identity "creates certain dangerous situations," but noted that "settled law establishes that federal, not state, authorities make the policies that animate the enforcement of federal immigration laws."

The judge did, however, allow the state to proceed with a ban on formal collaboration between local law enforcement and immigration agents, which is set to go into effect on August 25.

In his second term, President Donald Trump has sent immigration agents to cities across the country to enact aggressive deportation sweeps – a move that has led to protests and, in some cases, violence and fatal shootings.

In court, the Trump administration has argued agents should be allowed to wear masks to hide themselves from harassment from the public.