Judge rules whether trial of Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter will be open to the press

Salt Lake City, Utah - A Utah judge ruled that the press and their cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom as Tyler James Robinson is tried for murder over the assassination of Charlie Kirk in September 2025.

A Utah judge has ruled that the press will be allowed into the courtroom, with their cameras, during Tyler James Robinson's trial. © Collage: AFP/Charly Triballeau & AFP/POOL/Getty Images

State District Judge Tony Graf blocked a request by Robinson's attorneys to bar photographers, television cameras, and microphones from accessing the an upcoming evidentiary hearing.

The 23-year-old's lawyers argued that access to the trial by the media would trigger "prejudicial and misleading media coverage" that could compromise Robinson's right to a fair trial.

The request was objected to by a conglomeration of news organizations, which argued there was no evidence media coverage would prejudice the jury.

"This court is not so cynical as to conclude that just because the parties did not present evidence of responsible journalism, none exists," said Graf on Friday, referring to evidence of irresponsible reporting that had been provided by Robinson's legal team.

"The court must question not the entire universe of media outlets and social media sites that have published information or misinformation about this case," Graf said.

Robinson is facing aggravated murder charges over the fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder and extreme-right political commentator Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September last year.