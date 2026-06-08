Los Angeles fire suspect Jonathan Rinderknecht's trial set to begin

Los Angeles, California - Was he a frustrated Uber driver with an axe to grind against the rich? Or is he a scapegoat for the failings of California firefighters?

An undated handout photo distributed by the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California shows Jonathan Rinderknecht following his arrest by federal authorities in Florida. © HANDOUT / US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE FOR THE CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA / AFP

These are some of the questions that will arise when Jonathan Rinderknecht goes on trial Monday for starting the Palisades Fire, one of several deadly blazes that tore through the Los Angeles area in January 2025.

Federal prosecutors say Rinderknecht started a fire on the New Year's holiday in the mountains overlooking the ritzy Pacific Palisades.

It was this initial blaze – which firefighters believed they had extinguished – that subsequently reignited on January 7, devastating the neighborhood and parts of the city of Malibu, prosecutors say.

Twelve people died in the Palisades and thousands of homes were reduced to ashes. Overall, 31 people were killed in the January 2025 fires.

Rinderknecht has denied all charges.

Proceedings will begin Monday with jury selection and are expected to last more than a week.