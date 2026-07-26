BASE jumpers spark police hunt after leaping off Seattle Space Needle

Seattle, Washington - Two daredevils caused a stir on Friday in Seattle when they leapt from the 605-foot Space Needle. Police are now searching for the BASE jumpers.

Two men climb over the Seattle Space Needle's glass windows and leap off with parachutes. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/.sherpachai

According to the Associated Press, citing local police, the two white men in their late twenties entered the city landmark with regular tickets at around 8:50 PM local time.

The Space Needle features a circular observation deck high above the ground, enclosed by large glass windows.

Shortly afterward, surveillance cameras on the top floor captured the men: apparently they had put on their helmets in the restroom, ran to the glass windows, climbed over, and jumped down!

Video footage of the incident is circulating on social media, filmed by visitors who witnessed the risky stunt.

Additional ground‑level shots appear to show one of the jumpers with his parachute open.