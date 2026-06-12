California cop shoots colleague during gun "horseplay," claims police chief

Pasadena, California - A California policeman shot and wounded a colleague as the two officers horsed around with loaded guns in a parking garage, their boss said.

On Thursday, the Pasadena Police Department released video showing an officer shoot a colleague while "horseplaying" with firearms. © Collage: Pasadena Police Department

The September 2025 incident was captured on dashcam video released by police in Pasadena on Thursday.

The video shows one officer draw his service weapon and point it directly at a cruiser as it pulls to a stop in an underground lot.

Seconds after the smiling officer reholsters the gun, the dashcam jolts and a cloud of dust is visible as the officer suddenly grabs his shoulder, having apparently been hit.

Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris said the shot was fired by the driver of the cruiser, whom the Los Angeles Times identified as officer Roy Alatorre. The injured officer has recovered.

"The shooting resulted from officers engaged in unsafe and out of policy horseplay involving loaded firearms," Harris said in a video released with the dashcam footage.

"During this interaction, the driving officer's firearm discharged, striking the front windshield of his police vehicle, and subsequently the left shoulder of the officer that was standing outside."

Harris said criminal investigations over the incident were still pending, but disciplinary measures had been taken.