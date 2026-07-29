Man charged with destroying evidence after wiping phone amid airport interrogation

Washington DC - A US citizen is facing charges for allegedly supplying Customs and Border Protection agents with a passcode that erased the contents of his phone during an airport interrogation.

In a controversial case, a US citizen is facing criminal charges after erasing the contents of his phone during an airport interrogation. © Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Samuel Tunick, an activist in a campaign to stop construction of a police training center in Georgia, is accused of destroying evidence during the January 24, 2025, incident at Atlanta's airport.

Tunick, who has pleaded not guilty, faces up to five years in prison if convicted of violating a law that makes it a crime to destroy property to prevent its seizure.

A hearing in the unusual case was held in a US District Court in Atlanta last week.

Tunick was returning from a visit to the Dominican Republic when he was taken aside for questioning by CBP and FBI agents and had his belongings searched, according to court documents.

Tunick's requests to have a lawyer present were repeatedly denied, and when asked to unlock his Google Pixel phone, he allegedly supplied a passcode that triggered software that wiped the device.

"The screen went blank, flashed several times, and the phone appeared to restart," according to CBP officers.

Tunick's attorneys are arguing that his constitutional rights were violated, including his Fourth Amendment protection from warrantless search and seizure.

Even though the interrogation took place at an international airport, "officers were not permitted to disregard all constitutional protections afforded to Mr. Tunick simply because he was at the border," they said in a court filing.

Tunick was being investigated because of his activities with an environmental group known as Defend the Atlanta Forest, which opposes plans to build a police training center, his lawyers said.