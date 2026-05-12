Millions of bound Epstein files go on display at New York pop-up exhibit

New York, New York - A US transparency advocacy group has opened a temporary exhibition in New York with only one text on display: a print-out of all the files released by the Department of Justice – roughly 3.5 million pages – relating to financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

An exterior view shows the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, which contains bound volumes of the Epstein files, in New York City on May 11, 2026. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The library, dubbed The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room, has bound all the documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act in 3,437 volumes, all numbered and organized on shelves.

"The truth is hard to deny when it's printed and bound for you to see," reads the website for the Institute of Primary Facts, the Washington-based nonprofit behind the display.

Those interested in seeing the files at the library in Tribeca can do so by registering online.

However, due to errors by the Department of Justice in failing to redact the names of some of the victims included in the documents, the general public is not allowed to consult the files.

The exhibit offers exceptions for some professionals like journalists and lawyers.