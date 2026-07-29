16-year-old Colt Gray sentenced over deadly mass shooting at Georgia high school

Washington DC - A teenager who shot dead four people at a high school in Georgia with a gun his father gave him as a Christmas present was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

16-year-old Colt Gray has been sentenced to life in prison over a deadly mass shooting at a high school in Georgia in 2024. © MIKE STEWART / POOL / AFP

Colt Gray (16) pleaded guilty to carrying out the September 2024 attack at Apalachee High School in the town of Winder.

Gray was 14 years old when he shot dead two 14-year-old students and two teachers, while also wounding nine other people. He was charged as an adult.

Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced Gray to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"You were failed by each of your parents. You were failed by your extended family," Primm said. "That failure does not absolve you from who you chose to idolize, worship, and become.

"You weren't being bullied at Apalachee," the judge said. "It wasn't done out of hatred. You didn't even know anyone at that school. It was done for the infamy of it."

Gray's father, Colin Gray, was convicted in March 2026 of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, in a rare case of a parent charged over a shooting carried out by their child.

Colin Gray bought his son the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting for Christmas 2023 despite warnings that his son had threatened to carry out a school shooting.

School shootings are a shockingly regular occurrence in the US, and parental responsibility in mass shootings has come increasingly under the spotlight in recent years.