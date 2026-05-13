Alex Murdaugh's murder conviction overturned in stunning twist

Columbia, South Carolina - A court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a prominent lawyer serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son in a sensational case that drew national attention.

A South Carolina court has overturned Alex Murdaugh's 2023 conviction over the murder of his wife and son in a case that drew national attention. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alex Murdaugh (57), scion of an elite family of judges and attorneys, was denied a fair trial because a court clerk influenced the jury, the South Carolina Supreme Court said.

Murdaugh was found guilty in March 2023 of shooting his son, Paul (22), with a shotgun and his wife, Maggie (52), with an assault rifle on the family's sprawling hunting estate in June 2021.

The state Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, tossed out Murdaugh's murder conviction and ordered a retrial.

Jurors who were questioned following Murdaugh's trial reported that the court clerk, Rebecca Hill, had told them to closely watch his "body language" during his testimony and "not to be fooled" by evidence presented by his attorneys, the court said.

"Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury," the justices said.

"We have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh's motion for a new trial due to Hill's improper external influence on the jury."

In ordering a new trial, the court also said the presiding judge at his murder trial had allowed too much evidence of Murdaugh's financial crimes to be presented to the jury.