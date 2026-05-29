Man convicted of murdering four unhoused people in NYC receives prison sentence

New York, New York - A man convicted of killing four unhoused people on the streets of New York in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life in prison, according to authorities.

Randy Rodriguez Santos has been sentenced to four decades in prison over the murders of several unhoused people in New York in 2019. © IMAGO / Levine-Roberts

Randy Rodriguez Santos (31) was himself homeless when he attacked three groups of people sleeping on the streets of Chinatown on October 5, 2019.

Santos, who was originally born in the Dominican Republic, used a metal bar to fatally strike four victims and seriously injure a fifth victim.

Attorneys for Santos argued he had a long history of drug addiction and was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the attacks, but jurors rejected the claims and determined he had acted knowingly.

"The chilling murders committed by Randy Santos shook New York City," New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement after the verdict was issued, adding that Santos "displayed an appalling disregard for the lives of his victims, who were completely defenseless and unable to protect themselves."