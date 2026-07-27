Mass shooter kills three near Seattle's Space Needle landmark

Seattle, Washington - A mass shooting near the Space Needle landmark in Seattle killed three people on Sunday and wounded at least four others, including a child, media reported.

A mass shooting at the Seattle Center on Sunday left three people dead and wounded four others. © AFP/David Ryder/Getty Images

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said one suspect has been taken into custody following the incident, which took place in a popular tourist district near the Space Needle.

Fire department officials confirmed that three people died, NBC News and CNN reported, while the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said there were "multiple shooting victims" near the Space Needle observation tower.

"Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area," the SPD wrote in a statement on X.

Four patients are being treated at the trauma center facility at Harborview Medical Center, according to spokesperson Susan Gregg, including a child, a woman of unknown age, a 23-year-old man, and a 39-year-old woman.

"There was information at the scene, they weren't sure if there was more than one shooter," Gregg said, saying police would provide more details.

The shooting took place during the "Bite of Seattle" summer festival, which celebrates local businesses and food vendors.

A Seattle Times reporter heard several loud pops and what sounded like very rapid gunfire.

"What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence," Wilson said in a statement.

"Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire," she said.