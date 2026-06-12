Minnesota man enters plea in "fake cop" lawmaker murder case

Washington DC - A Minnesota man pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering a state lawmaker and her husband and seriously wounding two other people after federal prosecutors dropped the death penalty.

This unlocated handout photo released by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on June 15, 2025, shows Vance Boelter, the suspected killer of a Democratic Minnesota state lawmaker, as he was being apprehended. © RAMSEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / AFP

Vance Boelter (58) disguised himself as a police officer during the June 14, 2025, shooting at the homes of two Democratic members of the Minnesota state legislature.

State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in what the authorities said was a politically motivated attack. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were seriously wounded.

Boelter pleaded guilty to six federal charges, including two counts of murder by firearm, in a district court in Minneapolis on Thursday after prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty.

He faces a sentence of life in prison. Boelter also faces state charges in connection with the shooting, but Minnesota does not have the death penalty.

The attacks renewed fears of growing political violence in America.

President Donald Trump has been the target of multiple assassination attempts, and a prominent right-wing political activist, Charlie Kirk, was gunned down in September 2025 at a Utah university campus.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's home was set on fire last year, and an assailant attacked the husband of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in 2022.

Trump is a proponent of capital punishment and has called for an expansion of its use "for the vilest crimes."