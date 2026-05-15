Prosecutors seek death penalty for man charged with fatal shooting of Israeli embassy staffers

Washington DC - Prosecutors said Friday that they will seek the death penalty for a Chicago man charged with fatally shooting two Israeli embassy staffers in the US capital last year.

A tribute and flowers for Israeli Embassy staff members Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim are seen outside the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum on May 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. © ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Elias Rodriguez was arrested immediately after the May 21 shooting of Yaron Lischinsky (30) and his fiancée, Sarah Milgrim (26), outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a court filing that prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Rodriguez, who faces murder, firearms, and hate crime charges.

"Rodriguez's actions were motivated by political, ideological, national, and religious bias, contempt, and hatred," Pirro said.

Rodriguez allegedly shouted "Free Palestine" as he was taken away by police after the shooting and told officers, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza."

According to the FBI, Rodriguez is believed to have acted alone, motivated by "anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian ideology."