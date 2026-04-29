Rob Reiner's son Nick appears in court as prosecutors give autopsy update

Los Angeles, California - Autopsy reports into the deaths of movie director Rob Reiner and his wife have not yet been completed, a Los Angeles court heard Wednesday, as the couple's son made a brief appearance charged with their murders .

Nick Reiner (r.) appeared in court on Wednesday as prosecutors revealed that the autopsies of his parents, Rob (l.) and Michelle Reiner, are still pending. © Collage: KENT NISHIMURA / AFP & REUTERS

Nick Reiner, who wore a yellow jail top and blue jail pants, faces two counts of first-degree murder over the double killing that sent shockwaves through Hollywood days before Christmas.

The 32-year-old was arrested on December 14 after the bodies of his filmmaker father and his mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered at their home in the upmarket Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said 79-year-old Rob Reiner – who helmed huge hits including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men – and his wife (70) were stabbed to death.

Nick Reiner appeared Wednesday for a hearing that had been intended to determine if there was enough evidence for him to stand trial.

However, attorneys said they were still gathering evidence, with a prosecutor telling the judge that autopsy reports were still pending.

Reiner, who has a history of addiction, has previously pleaded "not guilty" to the charges. He was ordered to return to court on September 15 and remains in jail in the meantime.