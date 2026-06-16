Stepbrother accused of killing Anna Kepner to remain behind bars ahead of high-profile trial

Miami, Florida – 16‑year‑old Timothy H., who is accused of murdering his stepsister Anna Kepner on a cruise ship, has been ordered to return to prison after a judge deemed him a danger to himself and others.

Anna Kepner was killed while on a Carnival cruise ship with her family. © Screenshot/Instagram/@anna.kepner16

Timothy H. presented himself to authorities on Monday after his release in February.

As TMZ reported Monday, citing court documents, Judge Edwin Torres is convinced: the rape charge against the teenager is "beyond clear and convincing," and the allegations point to "a level of psychopathy and lack of remorse."

The judge warned that Timothy could "snap at any time."

He is being prosecuted as an adult and is facing charges of murder and aggravated sexual assault.

If convicted, Timothy faces life imprisonment.

In November 2025, he traveled aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Horizon with the then‑18‑year‑old Anna and other family members. In international waters, he is alleged to have abused Anna and deliberately killed her.