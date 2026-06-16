Stepbrother accused of killing Anna Kepner to remain behind bars ahead of high-profile trial
Miami, Florida – 16‑year‑old Timothy H., who is accused of murdering his stepsister Anna Kepner on a cruise ship, has been ordered to return to prison after a judge deemed him a danger to himself and others.
Timothy H. presented himself to authorities on Monday after his release in February.
As TMZ reported Monday, citing court documents, Judge Edwin Torres is convinced: the rape charge against the teenager is "beyond clear and convincing," and the allegations point to "a level of psychopathy and lack of remorse."
The judge warned that Timothy could "snap at any time."
He is being prosecuted as an adult and is facing charges of murder and aggravated sexual assault.
If convicted, Timothy faces life imprisonment.
In November 2025, he traveled aboard Carnival Cruise Line's Horizon with the then‑18‑year‑old Anna and other family members. In international waters, he is alleged to have abused Anna and deliberately killed her.
Later, Anna was found dead by the cleaning staff under a bed in her cabin, which she shared with her stepbrohter. Forensic pathologists determined that she died from asphyxiation.
According to a report from CBS, the trial against Timothy H. is set to begin in September 2026.
Cover photo: Collage: Daniel SLIM / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@anna.kepner16