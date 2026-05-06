FedEx driver sentenced to death over horrific murder of seven-year-old girl

Tarrant County, Texas - The sentence for a man convicted of brutally murdering a young girl in a van was debated for weeks. Now, the decision has been made.

Athena Strand was brutally murdered by a FedEx driver. © Texas EquuSearch

On Tuesday, FedEx driver Tanner Horner was sentenced to the death penalty by lethal injection for the killing of seven-year-old Athena Strand.

"Tanner Horner is proof why parents hug their children a little tighter," Wise County District Attorney James Stainton said, per The Sun.

On November 13, 2022, Horner hit Strand with his van as he was delivering a package, which he used as an opportunity to lure the little girl into the vehicle and abduct her.

The 250-lb. man strangled the girl and then threw her into a body of water. DNA traces were also found on her genitals, suggesting sexual abuse.

April 7 was the first day of the trial in the case, where the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to the murder.

When he learned of his sentence, Horner stared straight ahead without expression – no reaction, no remorse.

"What he took from this world, not just a child, he took a light, a future and a piece of every single person who loved her," Elijah Strand, Athena's uncle, said in court.