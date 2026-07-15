Woman who blamed vaccines on children's deaths accused of killing twins

Payette, Idaho - A mother was kept in pretrial detention on Tuesday on charges she suffocated her 18-month-old twins and tried to blame their deaths on vaccinations.

A mother was kept in pretrial detention on Tuesday on charges she suffocated her twins and then blamed vaccines for their deaths. (stock image) © IMAGO/Imagebroker

23-year-old Andrea Shaw claimed her children suffocated eight days after receiving several childhood vaccines, including for the flu, hepatitis A, and tetanus.

Shaw was a plaintiff in a lawsuit brought by Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine organization founded which was led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. before he joined the Trump administration.

Her testimony is central to the lawsuit, which accuses the nation's largest pediatric society, the American Academy of Pediatrics, of lying about the safety of vaccines recommended for children.

Shaw was arrested and charged after a "lengthy and thorough investigation," Payette Police Department said in the northwestern state of Idaho.

In court on Tuesday, her lawyer, Joseph Filicetti, described Shaw as a "caring, loving mother," and insisted that "she's not what the state's making her out to be."

Shaw – who faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted – asked that her $2 million bond be reduced so she could be with the infant girl she gave birth to days prior to her arrest.

Judge Kiley Stuchlik expressed "concerns" and instead revoked Shaw's bond, placing her in pretrial detention, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Following the deaths of her children in May 2025, Shaw appeared on a Children's Health Defense program insisting she had found them lifeless in their beds.