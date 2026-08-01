NBA star Terry Rozier makes bold new legal move in bombshell gambling case

New York, New York - NBA veteran Terry Rozier has asked a federal judge to throw out two of the four charges he faces in an alleged sports gambling scheme that rocked the basketball world last year.

NBA player Terry Rozier departs after his arraignment hearing at Brooklyn Federal Court on charges tied to illegal sports betting and poker game schemes on December 8, 2025 in New York City. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

In a filing on Friday in US District Court in New York, Rozier's attorney David Markus argued that a text message sent by alleged co-conspirator Deniro Laster showed Rozier did not agree to manipulate his performance for the benefit of bettors.

The text message also indicated that Rozier didn't know anyone was betting on his statistics during a March 23, 2023 game he played for the Charlotte Hornets.

"Dont tell chum bout the bet," a text from Laster reads, according to the filing, with Markus saying that "Chum" is Rozier's nickname.

The recipient answered "Hell no," according to the filing.

Prosecutors have alleged that Rozier advised co-conspirators he would leave that game early and allow them to make bets accordingly, but Markus said the texts "should end the case."

"One does not hide a bet from the person who supposedly sold it," Markus wrote.

Prosecutors responded with a filing in which they said they have "developed evidence from multiple sources that this text chain does not relate to sports gambling."

Rozier was arrested in October 2025 and accused of manipulating his performance in the March 23, 2023 game. In May, prosecutors added two more charges, accusing Rozier of agreeing to a $100,000 bribe.

Rozier, a free agent who has played for the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and Miami Heat, has pleaded not guilty.