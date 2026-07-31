New York accuses Kalshi of "illegal" gambling in new lawsuit

New York, New York - New York's attorney general sued prediction market platform Kalshi on Friday, accusing it of running an illegal gambling platform that exposes New Yorkers to "serious personal and financial risk."

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a new lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi. © REUTERS

Prediction markets have rapidly broken into the mainstream, positioning themselves as an alternative to both traditional polling and licensed sports betting.

New York-based Kalshi calls itself a federally regulated "event contracts" exchange rather than a traditional sportsbook, a distinction that has fueled ongoing legal battles with state regulators.

Attorney General Letitia James said New York's gambling laws protect children from underage betting and help fight gambling addiction.

"No matter what they call themselves, prediction markets like Kalshi are gambling platforms, plain and simple," James said in a news release.

"By ignoring our laws, Kalshi is running an illegal operation and harming New Yorkers in the process."

The lawsuit asked the court to order Kalshi to halt its operation, make restitution to customers, forfeit all illegal gains, and pay fines equal to triple those gains.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Kalshi has "chosen to ignore New York's gaming laws... This choice has consequences."