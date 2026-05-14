New York jury convicts man who ran secret Chinese "police station" in Manhattan

New York, New York - A US jury convicted a man on Wednesday for his role in running a clandestine Chinese "police station" in New York as part of a campaign to monitor US-based dissidents.

Lu Jianwang, a US citizen charged with conspiring to act as an agent of the Chinese government by helping set up a Chinese "secret police station," exits Brooklyn Federal court during his trial in New York City on May 12, 2026. © REUTERS

"Harry" Lu Jianwang (64) faces up to 30 years in prison for acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government in setting up and running the "overseas police station" in Manhattan's Chinatown, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Lu and another man, Chen Jinping, were arrested in April 2023 and accused of operating the secret police station, which operated from an office building, on behalf of China's Ministry of Public Security.

Canada and several European governments have cracked down on similar "police stations," whose existence was first revealed by Spain-based rights group Safeguard Defenders.

They often operate with little or no indication they are there, though US officials said the Manhattan office had been visited by officials from the Chinese consulate in New York.

According to Safeguard Defenders, the stations have been involved in pressuring Chinese nationals to return home to face criminal charges.

"Lu Jianwang used a police station in New York City to target PRC (People's Republic of China) dissidents in furtherance of the Chinese government's political agenda," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr.