Purdue Pharma sentenced ahead of bankruptcy as judge hears "heartbreaking" testimonies

Newark, New Jersey - A federal judge on Tuesday criminally sentenced OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma over its role in the opioid crisis, ahead of upcoming bankruptcy proceedings and its dissolution.

A makeshift memorial of opioid overdose victims is seen outside the US District Court for the District of New Jersey in Newark on April 28, 2026. © ARON RANEN / AFP

Last year, several states reached a settlement with Purdue and the Sackler family, which had owned the company for decades, with a bankruptcy plan that will see funds routed to affected communities and individuals.

The total amount to be paid in fines, forfeitures, and penalties surpasses $8 billion.

Purdue and other opioid makers and distributors were accused of encouraging free-wheeling prescription of their products through aggressive marketing tactics while hiding how addictive the drugs are.

The company is set to be dissolved on May 1, with the remnants becoming Knoa Pharma, a public benefit company that will provide opioid use disorder treatments and overdose reversal medicines.

For more than six hours on Tuesday, US Judge Madeline Cox Arleo listened to dozens of victims and their families testify about the impact Purdue Pharma and the opioid epidemic had on them.

She then ordered Steve Miller, Purdue Pharma's board chair, to apologize to them.