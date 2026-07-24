Salman Rushdie testifies as knife attacker faces shocking terrorism allegations

Buffalo, New York - Novelist Salman Rushdie on Thursday testified at the federal trial of the man, now facing terrorism charges , who brutally stabbed him with a knife during a New York event in August, 2022.

Novelist Salman Rushdie on Thursday testified at the terrorism trial of the man who stabbed him during an event in 2022. © AFP/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hadi Matar, a 28-year-old Lebanese-American, was sentenced last year to 25 years in prison by New York state's justice system for the attempted murder, which left Rushdie blind in one eye.

He is now standing trial on terrorism charges before a federal court in Buffalo, in northwestern New York.

Prosecutors allege Matar was motivated by a fatwa Ayatollah Khomeini, then-leader of Iran, issued in 1989 following Rushdie's depiction of a fictionalized Prophet Muhammad in his novel "The Satanic Verses."

They also accuse Matar of supporting Hezbollah, the pro-Iranian Lebanese movement that the US considers a terrorist group, as investigators found materials from the organization at his home.

Asked Thursday if he believed Matar was motivated to carry out the fatwa, Rushdie replied: "I had no knowledge of that. I have my suspicions," according to US media.

Rushdie lived in seclusion in London for a decade after the 1989 fatwa, but for the past 20 years – until the attack – he lived relatively normally in New York.

He spoke in court for nearly an hour about the assault that saw Matar stab him about 10 times with a six-inch blade as Rushdie was about to address a free-speech conference.