San Francisco archdiocese announces landmark sexual abuse settlement with survivors

San Francisco, California - The San Francisco archdiocese announced a $395 million settlement on Monday with more than 500 people who say clergy in the California jurisdiction sexually abused them, in many cases as minors.

Members of the group SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, demonstrate outside of the offices of the San Francisco Archdiocese on March 29, 2010. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Many of the cases go back decades and the statute of limitations had expired, but California passed a law giving complainants an extra three-year window from early 2020 to the end of 2022 to seek charges.

The settlement must still be approved by an association of abuse victims and a judge.

The archdiocese also agreed to devise a 14-point reform plan designed in part to protect children from sexual abuse by clergy.

The settlement marked the latest case of the Catholic Church making amends around the world in recent decades for sexual abuse of minors by its clergy.

Under the deal announced Monday, the archdiocese in the northern California city will be required to turn over internal church records to an independent consultant for a report on abuses that were committed.

It will be published on the archdiocese website, said Jeff Anderson, a lawyer for many of the plaintiffs.

"We believe this proposal provides a path toward fair compensation for survivors who have borne the weight of this abuse for a lifetime," Salvatore Cordileone, the archbishop of San Francisco, said in a statement.

"We accept full responsibility for what happened, and I sincerely apologize to all those who have been harmed," he added.