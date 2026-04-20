Supreme Court agrees to hear case of Catholic preschools that refuse kids of LGBTQ+ parents

Washington DC - The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear a challenge by Catholic preschools to a state requirement that they enroll children of gay or transgender parents in order to receive public funds.

The Supreme Court is set to return its verdict on the case next year. © REUTERS

Colorado provides state funding for tuition at public or private preschools, including faith-based institutions, but has withheld it from Catholic preschools for violating nondiscrimination laws.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Denver, two Catholic parishes in Colorado, and two parents, Dan and Lisa Sheley, filed suit, but lost in lower courts, prompting the appeal to the Supreme Court.

"All we want is the freedom to choose the best preschool for our kids without being punished for our faith," the Sheleys said in a statement. "Colorado promised families a universal preschool program, then cut out families like ours because we chose a Catholic education."

Nicholas Reaves, an attorney representing the schools and Sheleys, said, "Colorado promised free preschool for all, then slammed the door on families who chose a religious education for their children."

Colorado, in a filing with the Supreme Court, said participants in the preschool program must enroll children regardless of their race or religion, or the sexual orientation or gender identity of the child or their parents.

"Petitioners seek an exemption from this law to allow them to receive public funding while turning away preschoolers because of their, or their parents', gender identity or sexual orientation," the state said.