Supreme Court delivers blow to LGBTQ+ community with ruling on transgender athletes

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld state laws barring transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's school sports, delivering a major victory to conservatives.

The Supreme Court backed bans on transgender athletes in a new ruling handed down Tuesday. © Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP

The decision allows Idaho, West Virginia, and more than two dozen other Republican-led states to enforce measures requiring students to compete in public school and college teams according to their sex assigned at birth rather than their gender identity.

The ruling is the latest sign of the conservative-dominated court's willingness to side with states on the issue, following last year's decision upholding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

The cases before the court were brought by transgender students who argued that the bans violated the Constitution's equal protection guarantee and Title IX, the federal civil rights law barring sex discrimination in education.

Supporters of the laws claims they are needed to preserve fair competition and protect athletic opportunities for girls and women.

Opponents say they single out a tiny number of vulnerable students for exclusion and discrimination, turning children's participation in school sports into a national political battleground.

The Idaho case arose from the state's 2020 Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which was challenged by a transgender athlete at an Idaho university. Lower courts found the law unconstitutional.