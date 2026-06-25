Supreme Court issues ruling on lawsuits over Roundup weedkiller cancer claims

Washington DC - The Supreme Court sided with multinational giant Bayer on Thursday, overturning a lower court ruling that exposed the company to thousands of claims that the Monsanto weedkiller Roundup causes cancer.

The Supreme Court has shielded Bayer from lawsuits over claims that Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

In a 7-2 decision, the US high court sent back to a Missouri state court a $1.25 million jury award against the Germany-based company, concluding that the US Environmental Protection Agency's determination that Roundup is not a carcinogen preempts state labelling requirements.

Shares of Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in 2018, soared 18% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The litigation has cost the company billions of dollars.

The Supreme Court case stems from a suit brought by John Durnell, who had won a failure-to-warn suit in a Missouri court in 2024.

Durnell – who relied on Monsanto marketing that Roundup was safe to spray on clothing – blamed the product for his blood cancer diagnosis.

He argued that the International Agency for Research on Cancer considers glyphosate, one of Roundup's ingredients, a probable human carcinogen.

But Bayer, whose case was backed by the administration of President Donald Trump, argued before the conservative-dominated Supreme Court that it should be shielded from state lawsuits since the EPA approved the sale of Roundup to consumers and farmers without any warnings.