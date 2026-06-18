Supreme Court issues unanimous ruling on gun ownership by marijuana users

Washington DC - The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that a habitual user of marijuana cannot be barred from owning a gun.

The Supreme Court has ruled against a ban on marijuana users owning guns. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 9-0 ruling is a victory for supporters of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which says Americans have the right to keep and bear arms.

The case before the court involved Ali Hemani, a Texas man who was indicted for being unlawfully in possession of a Glock pistol after admitting that he used marijuana about every other day.

An appeals court ruled that barring Hemani, a dual US-Pakistani national, from owning a gun violated his Second Amendment rights.

Republican President Donald Trump's Justice Department, which generally backs expansive gun rights, challenged that decision.

The Supreme Court sided with the appeals court and ruled that the prosecution of Hemani is "inconsistent with the Second Amendment."

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who authored the opinion, noted that marijuana laws have been relaxed in recent years across much of the country.

"Whatever one thinks of these developments, the federal government has not just tolerated them; it helped fuel them," Gorsuch said.

"All of which leaves it awkwardly positioned to suggest that the millions of Americans who now regularly use marijuana are categorically and unusually dangerous."

At the same time, Gorsuch stressed that the decision is "narrow," focusing on marijuana, and does not address efforts to ban addicts of other types of illegal drugs from owning firearms.